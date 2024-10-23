Comal County Judge issues disaster declaration as wildfire risk, little chance for rain continues

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Comal County Judge Sherman Krause has issued a disaster declaration in response to the excessive heat and wildfire risk.

The declaration states that Comal County has not had rainfall for an extended period of time and the chance for rain in the near future is low. Along with the low rainfall seen, high winds, low humidity and dry conditions could spark a wildfire.

“We have a burn ban in place and the extreme conditions have to be taken seriously. There is no relief in sight,” said Jeff Kelley, Comal County Emergency Management Coordinator.

A burn ban for the area has been in effect since Aug. 22 of this year.

Comal County Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde says the Keetch-Bryram Drought Index (KBDI) is high right now for the county. On a scale of 0-800, Comal County’s KBDI is currently at 711.

This comes as drought conditions continue to rapidly expand across South Central Texas.

“This situation, coupled with low humidity and higher wind speeds, mean any fire started could rapidly grow out of control. We’re not taking any chances. The county is working to implement precautions to limit the potential fire exposure our community could face,” Klabunde said.

The declaration gives a list of things that are prohibited. This list includes:

Using welding devices outside

Utilizing explosives or combustible materials

Outdoor cooking with an open flame unless it is a barbeque pit, or similar device, that can be contained with a lid

The declaration went into effect on Oct. 21 and will remain in effect for seven days. Later this week, the Comal County Commissioners Court can vote to extend it for up to 30 days.