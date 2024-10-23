You’ve been warned: Traffic will be congested this weekend in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – While traffic in downtown San Antonio is usually congested, the streets promise to be even more crowded this weekend.

With various Día de los Muertos events and the Billy Joel and Sting concert, thousands of people will be converging downtown, setting the stage for massive traffic gridlock.

City officials are strongly encouraging people to plan ahead and arrive early to the events to avoid expected disruptions related to traffic, construction projects, and parking.

People are urged to take public transportation, ride-share, bike, walk, or consult Google Maps or Waze before they leave.

One way to avoid traffic headaches, especially near the Alamodome and Interstate 37/Highway 281 area, is to take VIA’s Park & Ride service to the concert at the Alamodome on Friday night. There will be service from Crossroads Park & Ride and Frost Bank Center Lots 6 & 7 to the Alamodome from 5-7 p.m. prior to the concert and one hour after it ends.

If you plan to drive, take alternate routes, if possible. Visit the City’s Know Before You Go Downtown website for helpful resources and parking information.

Día de los Muertos events start off on Friday night with the Day of the Dead River Parade on the River Walk and the Day of the Dead Festival at La Villita, which is also taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

Hemisfair will be hosting Muertos Fest and Market Square will be the site for Cultural Celebration of Día de los Muertos. Both events will be on Saturday and Sunday.

Another event to note is the River North Block Party on Broadway from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Parking Information

Check out the City’s SAPark website for easy, convenient, and affordable parking. A map shows a full list of City-owned garages and lots. Note that parking event rates ($15 maximum) will be in effect at some parking facilities from Friday afternoon through Sunday.

The St. Mary’s Garage (205 E. Travis St.) and the City Tower Garage (60 N. Flores St.) are located just steps from the River Walk and Houston Street, and they generally have a large availability of public parking spaces. City Tower Sundays offers free parking on Sundays from 7 a.m. to midnight at the City Tower Garage (60 N. Flores St.).

