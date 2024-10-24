5th-grade student arrested for making terroristic threats toward South Texas school district, superintendent says

KNIPPA, Texas – A fifth-grader was arrested Wednesday after making terroristic threats toward students and faculty members, according to the Knippa Independent School District.

In a letter sent out to parents on Tuesday, Knippa ISD Superintendent Benny Hernandez said that the district was notified about a fifth-grader who had a list containing names of students and faculty members.

From there, the district conducted an investigation and contacted law enforcement and the parents of the students whose names were listed on the matter.

Following their investigation, Hernandez sent an updated memo to parents and the community on Thursday, saying they had filed charges against the now-former Knippa ISD student.

Hernandez told KSAT that the former student faces terroristic threat charges.

At this time, it’s unknown what the severity of the threats was or if the fifth-grader expressed them to the names on the list.