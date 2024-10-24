Gas prices drop 20 cents in San Antonio compared to last year, AAA Texas says

A driver fills up at a gasoline pump at a Shell gas station, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SAN ANTONIO – Like saving money on gas? Good news! Prices are down 20 cents compared to a year ago in San Antonio, according to AAA Texas.

The statewide average gas price is $2.71, 10 cents less than last week and 32 cents less than the same time the previous year.

Drivers are paying the most for gas in El Paso, where the average price for a gallon is $3.04. People in Lubbock are seeing the lowest average price in the state at $2.59.

The national average remains higher than the state’s at $3.15 per gallon.

“According to the Energy Information Administration, supply of crude oil and refined gasoline stocks are increasing,” AAA Texas said in its latest report. “EIA data estimates that U.S. crude oil stocks are up by 5.5 million barrels, and U.S. gasoline inventories rose by 900,000 barrels. Meanwhile, demand is leveling out following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. If supplies remain healthy and demand continues on typical fall patterns, gasoline prices will likely continue to decline.”

That’s great news for drivers. Here at home, the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.69, which is 7 cents less than a week ago and 20 cents less than a year ago.

The record price for gas in San Antonio was $4.69 on June 13, 2022.

Check out the other gas prices around the state below: