Local News

Main lanes of IH-35 south in New Braunfels closed after fatal accident, NBPD says

Significant delays expected; seek alternate routes

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: New Braunfels, Traffic, New Braunfels Police Department
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A fatal accident in New Braunfels has shut down the main lanes of Interstate 35, New Braunfels police said in a Facebook post.

The accident was reported along IH-35 South near Engel Road. Transguide cameras showed traffic backed up for several miles.

While NBPD said the accident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, details of the incident are limited.

NBPD said traffic was being diverted off the highway at Exit 182 to the southbound frontage road as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as more information becomes available.

