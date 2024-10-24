Nearly $3 million coming to Kelly Field Airport for new facilities terminal

Funding will help build new facilities terminal at Kelly Field Airport at Port San Antonio.

The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding nearly $1 billion to 125 U.S. airports, including Kelly Field Airport in San Antonio.

The $970 million funding comes from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law, which aims to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure while lowering costs for families, creating jobs and helping the economy.

Recommended Videos

The funding was announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“With the grants we’re announcing today, we’re helping modernize 125 airports across the country in order to make their operations safer, more accessible, and more convenient for travelers,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Kelly Field Airport at Port San Antonio will receive $2.8 million. This funding will help build a new 39,770-square-foot consolidated facilities terminal. The money will also add dedicated terminal access road and water utility lines for the building.

“We greatly appreciate the steadfast support of the FAA, the administration and our congressional delegation for this award. It reflects the great collaborations between the public and private sectors as we grow our Tech Port San Antonio campus as one of America’s leading innovation destinations. This funding is another important building block advancing a vision for a state-of-the-art consolidated facility at Kelly Field, which will include a vertiport to serve as a nationally important testbed for the development and eventual deployment and day-to-day operations of upcoming generations of electric vertical take off and landing vehicles—eVTOL’s, commonly referred to as ‘air taxis,’” said Jim Perschbach, President and CEO at Port San Antonio.

Funding for the Airport Terminal Program is one of three aviation programs created from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $1 billion annually for five years in grants. In total, the law has provided $25 billion to modernize airport infrastructure.

You can read the full press release and see what other airports are getting funds by clicking here.