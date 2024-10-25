Skip to main content
Local News

9-year-old girl bitten by neighbor’s dog, BCSO says

Authorities say the child was bitten on her right thigh

KSAT Digital Staff

Bexar County Sheriff's Office logo. (KSAT)

VON ORMY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a 9-year-old girl was injured Friday evening after a neighbor’s dog bit the girl.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. at a Von Ormy home in the 22300 block of Morin Road.

Deputies said the neighbor’s dog, a black and white pit bull and terrier mix, bit the girl on her right thigh.

However, authorities said the girl did not suffer any serious injuries to her thigh.

The dog has since returned to their owner’s home. Animal Care Services have been called to the scene, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 and KSAT.com for more details.

