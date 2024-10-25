South Side family honors late brother with Halloween tradition

SAN ANTONIO – Halloween is always a big deal on San Antonio’s South Side, particularly for the Rodriguez family, who have turned the holiday into a cherished tradition. This year, however, the festivities carry a bittersweet note as the family remembers their beloved Josh Leija, who passed away from cancer in November 2023.

“My mom loved Halloween,” said Jennifer Barrios, Josh’s sister. “As we got older, we all had kids. There’s five of us, and we get together every year to decide what we’re going to do.”

Walking through the family’s front yard, there is no question this family is all about Halloween. Jennifer Barrios shared that out of her four brothers, Josh probably loved Halloween the most.

“He was so creative,” Barrios said. “If you look at the different costumes he made — he helped my nephews with their costumes. Last year, my nephew was Freddy from ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s,’ and he made the hat of the actual Freddy.”

Josh was diagnosed with neuroendocrine carcinoma in May 2023, and just six months later, he passed away at the age of 42. His last Halloween was spent surrounded by family, a memory that now serves as a source of comfort and inspiration.

“It’s been hard, especially for me, the past few months, knowing that (Josh’s) anniversary is coming up,” Barrios said. “I feel like he just — he’s like, ‘I have to be there.’ Like, he’s never going to be gone. His memory will keep alive through Halloween, through softball, and in family memories. I mean, it’s bittersweet, but I know that he will be happy looking down, knowing that we’re still continuing the tradition.”

This year, the family plans to honor Josh by dressing up as characters from one of his favorite anime series, “Bleach.”

“We decided to go as characters from the show, even though not everyone in the family watches anime,” Barrios noted, laughing. “I don’t even know who I’ll be, but I know she has purple hair!”

As they prepare for Halloween, Josh’s family remembers him as always being there for everyone, even when he was sick and fighting until the end.

“He was a role model to my kids,” Barrios said. “My oldest looked up to him very much, like a father figure, for all three of my kids.”