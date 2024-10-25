This movie-themed suite is sure to be ‘popular’ with guests

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Ariana Granda as Glinda in the film "Wicked." (Universal Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK – If you’ve ever wanted to be transported to the land of Oz, one New York hotel is allowing you to follow the yellow brick road.

Between Nov. 21 and Jan. 5, New York Hilton Midtown is transforming one of its suites into an enchanting experience inspired by the upcoming film “Wicked.”

Recommended Videos

The film will be released to theaters on Nov. 22. It is a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” with the witches of Oz as the focus. The plot revolves around Elphaba (later known as the Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda (later known as the Good Witch of the North) meeting at Shiz University and forming an unlikely friendship against all odds.

The room will feature Emerald City-inspired wallpaper, a living area modeled after the Wizard’s Throne Room and a bedroom with a split aesthetic between the main characters: green for Elphaba and pink for Glinda.

However, that’s not the only part of the “Stay Like” Wicked experience. Up to four guests will be able to enjoy Wicked-themed items such as cocktails, a backpack, nail polish, pampering products and a few more surprises along the way.

Plus, tickets to the film will be included in the stay.

“The ‘Stay Like’ Wicked suite is an opportunity to truly transform the New York Hilton Midtown experience for fans this holiday season,” said Mark Sanders, general manager, New York Hilton Midtown. “This suite brings the story of Wicked off the big screen and into our hotel, creating an immersive, one-of-a-kind stay. From the enchanting décor to the special themed touches, guests will feel like they have stepped right into the Land of Oz, making their stay unforgettable.”

You can book your experience now on their website.