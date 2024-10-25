Tips to ensure a stress-free Halloween for your pets

With Halloween less than a week away, The Humane Society of the United States wants to make sure your pets are safe this spooky season.

Some pets love the excitement of Halloween, but others can find it stressful. The Humane Society has some helpful reminders for all pet parents.

Stress of Halloween:

Before the fun begins, it’s recommended you put your pets in a quiet room away from all the Halloween activity. Constant knocking and doorbell ringing can scare your animals, so try to minimize that from happening. To do so, sit outside and hand out candy, especially since it will not be cold this Halloween.

If you’re having people over, keep the pets in another room. Costumes can cause stress toward your animals, as they may not be able to recognize a person anymore.

Halloween candy:

Keep all Halloween candy locked away so your pets can’t get it.

After trick-or-treating is over, remind your kids to not share their candy with their furry friends.

If your pet does eat candy, you can call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center hotline at 888-426-4435.

Lastly, if you have any pumpkins in or around your home, don’t let your pets eat it. Pumpkin can be too hard for pets to digest. Also, a rotting pumpkin can harbor dangerous bacteria.

Halloween decorations:

Decorations are fun but they can pose a serious threat to your pets.

Candles: A fire risk if knocked over

Rubber eyeballs: choking risk

Glow sticks and fake blood: potentially poisonous

Fake cobwebs: choking hazard and can entangle wildlife

Candy wrappers and plastic packaging: choking risk

Halloween costumes for pets:

Costumes on your pets can be cute and fun, but they can be another stressor for them.

If you decide to dress your pet, make sure the costume is comfortable and allows them to move easily. Also, keep an eye for any chewable parts that could come off and pose a choking hazard.

If your pet seems uncomfortable, take the costume off.