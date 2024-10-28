I Care San Antonio opens a new vision center

I Care San Antonio is improving lives by providing eye care to those in need.

SAN ANTONIO – I Care San Antonio has opened a new vision center on Northeast Loop 410 near the Harry Wurzbach Road exit. The 15,000-square-foot facility will significantly expand access to eye care for underserved populations in Bexar County.

Staffed by over 40 volunteer optometrists and ophthalmologists, I Care San Antonio offers medical, surgical and optical services at little or no cost to low-income, uninsured and homeless individuals.

Patients must apply and qualify to receive services. Donations support the nonprofit organization and aim to tackle the high risk of vision loss among over 126,000 people in the area, contributing to its mission of improving lives through comprehensive eye care.

