SAN ANTONIO – This morning, Mary Hull Elementary School will host parents, students, educators and members of the DEA Task Force for a Red Ribbon Parade.

The floats, convertibles and student groups will be marching through the streets near the school on Remuda Drive on the city’s West Side.

This is Northside Independent School District’s longest-running Red Ribbon Parade in history, according to the district.

Students will be pledging to say no to drugs and celebrating their commitment with activities and an assembly.