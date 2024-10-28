SAPD and Zapatos, Inc. unite for annual ‘Share the Shoes’ drive

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Zapatos, Inc. will partner again to provide new shoes to children in need across San Antonio. The annual campaign aims to replace the worn shoes on children’s feet with a brand-new pair.

While Zapatos, Inc. provides new shoes and socks to kids throughout the year, their partnership with the San Antonio Police Department in the fall significantly boosts donations allowing them to reach more children.

Zapatos, Inc. is hopeful to break last year’s record of 2,160 pairs of shoes.

Starting Oct. 28 through Dec. 6, donors can drop off shoes or socks at any SAPD substation.

East Side Substation: 3635 East Houston Street

West Side Substation: 7000 Culebra Road

South Side Substation: 711 West Mayfield Boulevard

North Side Substation: 13030 Jones Maltsberger Road

North St. Mary’s Substation: 2020 North St. Mary’s Street

Prue Road Substation: 5020 Prue Road

Central Substation: 515 South Frio Street

Police Headquarters: 315 South Santa Rosa Avenue

KSAT Community Phone Bank

The campaign includes a friendly competition among SAPD substations to see who can collect the most pairs of shoes. Last year, the North Side Substation collected 700 pairs of shoes at their location and donated the shoes to the elementary school of their choice.

For the SAFFE Officers, the competition involves bragging rights, but their main focus is to help Zapatos, Inc. collect more shoes. This year, the newly opened Downtown Substation located on North St Mary’s Street and the Public Safety Headquarters is stepping in to challenge the North Side Substation.

To raise the stakes even higher, the San Antonio Police Department will take part in a KSAT Community Phone Bank on Nov. 20 during GMSA. Donors can call the phone bank from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and make a monetary contribution in honor of their favorite substation.

The funds collected during the phone bank will go directly to the Share the Shoes collection drive, benefiting Zapatos, Inc. and allowing the nonprofit to purchase some of the special sizes and shoes that they don’t often get.

About the items needed

New tennis shoes are the primary request, but any new pair of shoes is appreciated. A variety of shoe sizes are needed. The young recipients of this shoe drive are school-aged kids, from Pre-K to high school.

Donors who wish to give socks are welcome to bring in over-the-calf, ankle, no-show, dinosaur socks, fancy socks, or athletic socks. The choice is yours, but they must be new.

Anyone wishing to make monetary donations toward the purchase of a new pair of shoes can do so through Zapatos, Inc. online.

Zapatos Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2015 by Maria Gloria Martinez. Over 300 students were served in 2016 and 703 in 2017. Zapatos Inc. strives to help society’s less fortunate families by providing new shoes. ‘Shoes are foundational; Shoes are Fundamental.’

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.