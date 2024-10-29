Father finds son critically wounded outside West Side home

San Antonio police investigate a shooting in the 100 block of Prosperity Drive. A man was found outside a home with three gunshot wounds.

SAN ANTONIO – A father found his son suffering from gunshot wounds outside their home Tuesday morning on the city’s West Side.

According to San Antonio police, officers responded to a call for a shooting at 10 a.m. in the 100 block of Prosperity Drive.

When officers arrived, a man told police that he heard his son, in his mid-30s, cry out that he had been shot. When the man went outside, he found his son on the ground bleeding. The father said he thought he heard a gunshot and no one else was around.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition for gunshot wounds in the chest, abdomen and arm.

Police aren’t sure where the shooting occurred, and no one has been identified as a suspect.

Police said no witnesses have come forward, and the father and the victim are not cooperating.