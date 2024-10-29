Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
86º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Father finds son critically wounded outside West Side home

Victim suffered three gunshot wounds; police looking for shooter

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, Shotoing
San Antonio police investigate a shooting in the 100 block of Prosperity Drive. A man was found outside a home with three gunshot wounds. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A father found his son suffering from gunshot wounds outside their home Tuesday morning on the city’s West Side.

According to San Antonio police, officers responded to a call for a shooting at 10 a.m. in the 100 block of Prosperity Drive.

Recommended Videos

When officers arrived, a man told police that he heard his son, in his mid-30s, cry out that he had been shot. When the man went outside, he found his son on the ground bleeding. The father said he thought he heard a gunshot and no one else was around.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition for gunshot wounds in the chest, abdomen and arm.

Police aren’t sure where the shooting occurred, and no one has been identified as a suspect.

Police said no witnesses have come forward, and the father and the victim are not cooperating.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
David Ibañez headshot

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Sal Salazar headshot

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos