Happy International Cat Day! Share photos of your feline friends

File - Drifter, a three-year-old tabby cat who was rescued from a sewer. (Clifton Nesseth via AP)

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of National Cat Day, it’s the purr-fect time to show off your fellow feline friend.

We love to see your pet pals with their unique purr-sonality.

Do you know if your cat makes it in the top 10 most popular breeds? Take a look at our story to find out!

Here are a few claw-some photos sent to KSAT Connect so far.

These cats are litter-ally so cute!

Here’s how to upload photos on KSAT Connect:

The first step is to open your KSAT News app, KSAT Weather Authority App, or the KSAT Connect website

On the KSAT app, click the “hamburger icon” on the top left side. You will click KSAT Insider and will see KSAT Connect. If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the top left side “hamburger icon” and click KSAT Connect.

After you are on the KSAT Connect page, click the orange “upload pin” button, and it will ask you to log in or create a KSAT Insider account.

Once signed in, click the orange “upload pin” and then click the blue “choose a file” button to choose the photo or video you want to upload.

Select the channel and category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step is to click the orange “upload” button at the bottom right of your screen to submit your highlights.

Photos or videos posted to KSAT Connect could be shared online or on-air!