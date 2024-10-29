Man shot, killed at Northwest Side apartment complex identified

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified a man who was shot and killed over the weekend on the Northwest Side of San Antonio.

Isaiah Guevara, 20, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials. His death has been ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

ORIGINAL STORY: San Antonio police said it is investigating what caused a deadly shooting Saturday morning on the Northwest Side.

Officers were called to the scene just after 4 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Fredericksburg Road.

A caller told SAPD that they heard gunshots coming from an apartment and that multiple rounds went through the caller’s walls.

While officers said the caller was uninjured, authorities arrived at the scene and later determined that the gunshots came from an adjacent apartment.

When the officers gained entry into the apartment, SAPD said the officers found the man inside the apartment with an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

At this time, the department said it has no information on any potential suspect(s).