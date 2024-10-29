Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner celebrates 45 years of giving back to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – For the last 45 years, the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner has given San Antonians a place to eat and someone to share it with.

Now, organizers are gearing up to host the event again and cannot do it without volunteer support.

This year’s Dinner will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, and organizers plan to expand the service.

The Dinner was started in 1979 by restaurant owner and businessman Raul Jimenez, who wanted to give lonely seniors and people who couldn’t afford a traditional Thanksgiving dinner a place to eat.

Now, the event helps feed 25,000 people per year, with more than 4,000 volunteers donating their time and help.

Registration to volunteer for the RJTD will open up at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29.