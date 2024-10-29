Resident in far northwest Bexar County report ‘large cat’ sighting, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A resident living in far northwest Bexar County reportedly saw a “large, long-tailed cat” in a greenbelt near their home, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The sighting was reported near the 10400 block of Foxen Way, a neighborhood off Highway 16 north of Helotes Helotes.

Deputies searched the area near the home but did not locate the suspected cat, BCSO said in a Facebook post.

“We urge residents in the area to remain vigilant and exercise caution near this area. Please be cautious of outdoor pets, consider keeping them inside during this time, and supervise children when playing outdoors,” the post reads.

If residents see the cat again, they are asked not to approach the animal and instead call the sheriff’s office. Their phone number is 210-335-6000.