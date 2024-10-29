Spirit Airlines adding nonstop flights from San Antonio to Atlanta, special Mardi Gras flights to New Orleans

(Chris O'Meara, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Spirit Airlines is adding two new nonstop flights from San Antonio International Airport.

One of the flights will go to Atlanta and one to New Orleans on a temporary basis.

SAT to ATL:

Spirit Airlines will be adding a nonstop flight to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world.

Service will begin on April 9, 2025. There will be one flight daily, year-round.

Flights going to Atlanta will leave San Antonio at 12:16 p.m. and arrive in Atlanta at 3:41 p.m.

Flights leaving Atlanta will leave at 10:06 a.m. and get to San Antonio at 11:26 a.m.

“Our new daily flight connecting San Antonio and Atlanta provides a high-value option between the two metro cities and adds a seventh destination to our SAT route map next spring,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines.

Currently, Delta Airlines and Southwest Airlines offer nonstop service to Atlanta.

“Our travelers have benefitted from their low fares, and they’ve helped bring in more visitors to our city – Spirit’s success is helping our airport and region thrive,” said Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, City of San Antonio Aviation Department.

SAT to MSY:

Spirit Airlines will also be adding a special, temporary flight to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport for the Mardi Gras season.

Daily service will begin Feb. 20, 2025, and will go through March 9, 2025.

Flights going to New Orleans will leave San Antonio at 11:30 a.m. and arrive in New Orleans at 3:41 p.m.

Flights leaving New Orleans will leave at 1:45 p.m. and get to San Antonio at 11:26 a.m.

“We’re pumped to see Spirit offering a new way for people to get to Mardi Gras,” said Jacob Tyler, Air Service Administrator, City of San Antonio Aviation Department.

You can learn more about SAT’s nonstop flights by clicking here.