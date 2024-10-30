Animal Care Services welcomes new director from Oklahoma City

Jon Gary is headed to San Antonio to be the new Director of Animal Care Services starting Dec. 30.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services has a new director coming to town from Oklahoma City.

The City of San Antonio announced on Wednesday that Jonathan Gary is headed to San Antonio as the new Director of Animal Care Services starting Dec. 30.

“Following a nationwide search with more than 100 applicants, Gary emerged as the selected candidate due to his exceptional experience in all facets of animal welfare,” stated in a press release from the City of San Antonio.

Gary has spent 25 years working in animal welfare in Oklahoma City, Okla.

According to the release, Gary served as the Animal Welfare Division’s director over the past eight years, overseeing the health, welfare, and safety of all animals in OKC.

“I have total confidence in Mr. Gary’s ability to lead Animal Care Services in its mission to protect both the animals and the residents of our community,” San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh said in the release. “Gary’s career in animal welfare has truly run the gamut. He has worked in the medical side of animal sheltering, supervised field services, and overseen daily shelter operations. That’s an incredible breadth of experience that will serve San Antonio well.”

Gary’s last day in Oklahoma City is Dec. 5.

“We look forward to welcoming Jonathan Gary as the new Director of Animal Care Services,” ACS Advisory Board Chair Rita Braeutigam said in the release. “His 25 years of municipal shelter experience are invaluable. These talents will help us work united on behalf of our pets, our partners, and our community.”

Interim ACS Director Mike Shannon will resume his previous duties as Development Services Director in January of 2025, according to the release.