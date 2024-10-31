$25K grant boosts San Antonio spay and neuter efforts

SAN ANTONIO – A $25,000 grant will help get more animals in San Antonio spayed and neutered.

The Spay Neuter Network (SNN) is a nonprofit that offers spay, neuter and vaccine services to animals in our city. The San Antonio Area Foundation announced it will give SNN a $25,000 grant to help with these surgeries.

“Through their (SNN) provision of low-cost and no-cost sterilization surgeries to low-income residents, as well as providing transportation for their pets to and from the clinic, it’s evident that their work lines up with our vision of closing opportunity gaps for those who need it the most,” said Gavin Nichols, senior program officer with the Area Foundation’s Community Engagement and Impact team.

SNN opened in 2023 and has provided surgery and wellness services to over 14,000 pets across our area.

“With the continued support of the foundation (San Antonio Area Foundation), we are going to continue to expand our service capacity to support more people with pets in our community,” said Jordan Craig, executive director of Spay Neuter Network.

The SNN’s mission is to eliminate pet overpopulation through spaying, neutering and education.

You can learn more about their program by clicking here.