Local News

Man attempting to cross Loop 410 struck by VIA bus, SAPD says

Vicitm taken to hospital in critical condition

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

San Antonio police and VIA Metropolitan Transit officers are investigating after a man was hit by a bus while attempting to run across Loop 410 early Thursday morning. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a VIA Metropolitan Transit bus while running across the highway, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred around 3:40 a.m. Thursday on the westbound lanes of Loop 410 near the exit for Evers Road.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

All of the westbound lanes of Loop 410 were closed from Callaghan Road to Evers Road; however, Transguide cameras showed lanes were open around 5:45 a.m.

SAPD, TxDOT and VIA transit police were on the scene.

KSAT has reached out to VIA and SAPD for more information.

This story will be updated throughout the morning.

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT.

Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.

