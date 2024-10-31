Skip to main content
Local News

Man facing charges after slashing roommate with knife during argument, SAPD says

Police: Suspect detained, expected to face charge of assault with a deadly weapon

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering in the hospital after he was slashed with a knife to the chest by a roommate during an argument, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred on the North Side at a home in the 200 block of Pinewood Lane just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

While the victim was moving his belongings out, an argument began between the two individuals. The roommate then pulled a knife and slashed the victim on the chest, police said.

The roommate was detained at the scene and faces potential charges of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said they had been at the home earlier in the day, and the dispute had been ongoing for a few weeks.

KSAT reached out to SAPD for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as more information becomes available.

