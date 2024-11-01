‘It’s bittersweet’: San Antonio assistant police chief retires after 35 years of service

SAN ANTONIO – As a new female leader takes command in San Antonio, another one is stepping down.

After 35 years of service, Assistant Chief Karen Falks is retiring from the San Antonio Police Department. She is the second female in the department’s history to hold that title.

“It’s bittersweet,” Falks said. “Women are needed really now more than ever.”

At 21, Falks joined SAPD in 1989, but she comes from a family of law enforcement. Falks has held multiple roles in the department before becoming assistant chief:

Worked patrol in the North, South and Central districts

Was a detective in 1997 for the Youth Crimes Section, Gang Detail and Sex Crimes Unit

Became a sergeant in 2002 and then was assigned to the Patrol Division’s Central service area before returning to the Sex Crimes Unit as a supervisor

Was promoted to lieutenant in 2007 and worked at the Training Academy

Helped lead the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit and Gang Detail

Worked in the Patrol Division as a Shift Director in the Central service area

Served as the Assistant Commander of Airport Operations

Became captain in 2018 and took on the title of the Commander of the Community Engagement and Technology Section

Was appointed to Deputy Chief in 2020 as the Fusion and Covert Division Commander

Data shows the national average for women in the police force is 13% of sworn officers, but only 3% of police leadership is filled by females.

“Women are here, and they can do fantastic things,” Falks said. “I learned that as a public servant. You were there not just to put the bad guy in jail, but to help in any way you could.”

Rachelle Littlefield, an officer assigned to emergency operations at SAPD, called Falks a friend and role model.

“That’s inspiring to any female,” Littlefield said.

SAPD Chief William McManus has 90 days to fill the vacant position.