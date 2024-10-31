City Council to confirm Valerie Frausto as first woman chief of San Antonio Fire Department

City Council will confirm the appointment of Valerie Frausto as the chief of the San Antonio Fire Department during a meeting on Thursday.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m., and it will be livestreamed in this article and KSAT+. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Frausto, a 24-year SAFD veteran, will assume the department’s top position beginning Nov. 1. She is the first woman to lead SAFD.

Frausto was selected from more than 65 other applicants during a nationwide search, according to San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh.

Frausto will lead the department’s nearly 2,000 employees.

Frausto “emerged as the ideal candidate due to her exceptional leadership of all aspects of the Fire Department and her undying commitment to serving the community in which she was born and raised,” Walsh said in a statement.

Frausto joined the SAFD in August 2000 and has served jobs in frontline firefighting as well as administrative leadership.

“In each position Chief Frausto has held with SAFD, she has developed and implemented positive change, instilled new operational strategies and streamlined processes,” said Walsh.

Frausto has served in the interim chief position since January following the retirement of longtime former Chief Charles Hood.

During her time with SAFD, Frausto launched her Hero Like Her recruiting campaign. This campaign helps breaks the barrier that sometimes stop young women from pursuing careers in typically male-dominated careers.

Related Stories: