San Antonio city manager appoints interim fire chief, deputy fire chief over admin services

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh appointed an interim fire chief Thursday, a little over a week after former Chief Charles Hood retired following an investigation into inappropriate and offensive comments.

Christopher (Chris) Monestier will serve as the interim fire chief, and Valerie Frausto will be the interim deputy fire chief over administrative services, according to a city news release.

Monestier has worked with the San Antonio Fire Department for over 30 years. He was appointed deputy fire chief overseeing administrative services in February 2020. The city said he has also served as division chief, assistant chief and fire marshal.

“I know Chris well and he is a strong leader who is well respected within and outside the Department,” said Walsh in news release. “I have full confidence in Chris leading the Fire Department as they continue the excellent job they do in providing critical life-saving services to San Antonio. Chris and Valerie, along with the Fire Department Command Staff, will provide excellent leadership to the department. Each of them is fully dedicated to leading the SAFD and the critical services we provide each day. They are a completely capable team with many years of experience.”

Frausto has been with SAFD for 23 years and has worked as chief of communications, assistant chief over employee wellness and recruitment, and was most recently the city’s fire marshal.

The permanent fire chief position is expected to be posted on the city’s website by the end of February.