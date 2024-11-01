Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
71º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

KSAT men tackle No Shave November campaign

Six KSAT men will grow beards to raise awareness

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Joy Presley, Executive Producer

Tags: No Shave November, Health, Nonprofit, Cancer, KSAT Insider
No Shave November efforts grow to more nonprofit organizations

No Shave November is a tradition where men across the United States let their facial hair grow for an entire month.

However, it’s not just for fun or an excuse to skip shaving; it’s for a good cause. Here at KSAT, we also want to do our part to help.

Recommended Videos

No-Shave November began as a fundraising effort in 2009 when a Chicago family lost their father, Matthew Hill, to cancer.

His children began a Facebook group in November to raise money for colon cancer. Since then, the cause has raised over $12 million for cancer awareness and research.

This year, all the money raised will be donated to Fight Colorectal Cancer to help with research, prevention and patient education.

You can donate directly to the KSAT team here or by searching “Team KSAT” on the No-Shave November website.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Joy Presley headshot

Joy Presley is the GMSA Executive Producer at KSAT. She is passionate about morning news and has worked the overnight/early morning shift since 2010. She has a degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and has covered a wide range of stories, including the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. She loves going to the beach, movies and road trips.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos