KSAT men tackle No Shave November campaign

No Shave November is a tradition where men across the United States let their facial hair grow for an entire month.

However, it’s not just for fun or an excuse to skip shaving; it’s for a good cause. Here at KSAT, we also want to do our part to help.

No-Shave November began as a fundraising effort in 2009 when a Chicago family lost their father, Matthew Hill, to cancer.

His children began a Facebook group in November to raise money for colon cancer. Since then, the cause has raised over $12 million for cancer awareness and research.

This year, all the money raised will be donated to Fight Colorectal Cancer to help with research, prevention and patient education.

You can donate directly to the KSAT team here or by searching “Team KSAT” on the No-Shave November website.