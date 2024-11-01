Skip to main content
Local News

Recognize this man? San Antonio police searching for 36-year-old fugitive on the run since 2022

James Westman facing multiple felony warrants

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

James Westman, 36, facing multiple felony warrants (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 36-year-old fugitive who has been on the run since early 2022.

Crime Stoppers said James Westman was involved in an altercation that resulted in someone being shot on Feb. 23, 2022.

Westman has eluded police and became wanted on multiple other felony drug and weapons charges, police said.

He’s described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Westman, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867(STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

