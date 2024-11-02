Community walk raises over $200K for breast cancer research

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday morning was filled with overcast skies and scattered showers over the new Methodist Hospital at Westover Hills in San Antonio. Still, that wasn’t enough to stop more than four thousand people from walking for a good cause: raising money for breast cancer research.

“I mean, this community is like no other. This sisterhood that comes together for the breast cancer community is really, really special. And I was not surprised that people were not deterred by rain,” said Monique Stensrud, the Executive Director of Susan G. Komen South Texas.

The nonprofit organization held its ‘More Than Pink Walk’ to raise money for breast cancer research while giving survivors and patients a place to find community with each other. In total, the walk was able to raise more than $200,000 for research.

“It is very important. I have no idea how I would be so moved,” said Kathy Hollas.

Hollas, currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, showed up to the walk with her family and friends, who call themselves the Kathy Crusaders. She says their support, along with help from breast cancer survivors, gives her hope and strength for the future.

“They are all with me, even though I don’t know them individually. And I’m hopefully giving them some hope and support, too, by being here,” Hollas continued.

Sixteen years after her own fight with breast cancer, Mary Rivera and her family still attend breast cancer fundraisers to encourage others in their fight. She says the most important part of helping others is letting them know they’re not alone.

“We have already been through it, and we know this struggle. And it’s not just the patient. It affects the whole family, and the whole family goes through it,” Rivera said. “This is a great cause, just to show other cancer patients that they’re not alone. It’s about the community. We’re here for you”.