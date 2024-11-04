Skip to main content
A look at the San Antonio International Airport ahead of Thanksgiving travel

A new study shows SAT has one of the largest travel spikes during the holidays among other airports around the country

Devan Karp, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Travel, Thanksgiving, San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO – A new study shows that the San Antonio International Airport has one of the largest travel spikes during the holidays among other airports around the country.

Luxury Links used TSA data to find that SAT has a 12.4% spike in traveler activity during the holiday season, considered to be the fourth largest among all other midsize hub airports in the country.

The San Antonio Airport says it saw record-breaking travel numbers during Labor Day, seeing over 173,000 passengers during the weekend. Using data from the TSA, the airport expects another big holiday rush for Thanksgiving.

The airport recommends arriving 2 hours early for domestic flights and 3 hours for international flights.

It also says that making sure that luggage is TSA-compliant, planning to park ahead of time and being courteous to others are all great ways to make your flight on time.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

