A look at the San Antonio International Airport ahead of Thanksgiving travel

SAN ANTONIO – A new study shows that the San Antonio International Airport has one of the largest travel spikes during the holidays among other airports around the country.

Luxury Links used TSA data to find that SAT has a 12.4% spike in traveler activity during the holiday season, considered to be the fourth largest among all other midsize hub airports in the country.

The San Antonio Airport says it saw record-breaking travel numbers during Labor Day, seeing over 173,000 passengers during the weekend. Using data from the TSA, the airport expects another big holiday rush for Thanksgiving.

The airport recommends arriving 2 hours early for domestic flights and 3 hours for international flights.

It also says that making sure that luggage is TSA-compliant, planning to park ahead of time and being courteous to others are all great ways to make your flight on time.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.