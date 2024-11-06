Man, 4-year-old boy dead following distress call at Lake Corpus Christi State Park

A 29-year-old man and a 4-year-old boy are dead following a distress call at Catfish Cove at Lake Corpus Christi State Park.

According to officials with Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, on Nov. 3, Texas State Park Police and Texas Game Wardens responded to a call of five swimmers in distress.

Three of the swimmers were rescued from the water, but the 29-year-old and 4-year-old were not found.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted on Facebook saying the 29-year-old’s body was found on Nov. 4.

Another post from Rivera notes the four-year-old’s body was found Monday, Nov. 5.

At this time, it is unknown what led to the distress call from the group at the lake.

“Our thoughts are with the victims’ family and friends during this difficult time,” said an official with TPWD.