Missing driver swept away by high water dies, Medina County officials say

MEDINA COUNTY - Texas – UPDATE: A tragic ending in the search of a missing driver swept away during Monday night’s heavy rains in Medina County.

According to the law enforcement agency’s Facebook page, the driver, a 20-year-old man, died.

Recommended Videos

Search efforts began Tuesday morning in the Park Road 37 area.

The social media post cites a call to the Medina County dispatch that initiated the search.

According to the post, just after 9 p.m. Monday night, someone called dispatch and said they were trapped in their vehicle that had been swept off the roadway by high water.

Some parts of Medina County had around 2″ of rain during Monday’s storms.

Officials discovered the driver’s vehicle first, which was unoccupied. They were eventually able to locate the driver, the sheriff’s office said.

Medina County Sheriff’s Office deputies state the man’s family has been notified, but his identity has not been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person who was trapped in their car during high waters caused by storms moving through the area.

According to a Facebook post, around 9 p.m. last night, dispatchers received a call from a person saying they were trapped in their car that had been swept off the roadway in high water.

The post continues to say the vehicle was found, but the person inside was not there.

Rescue personnel will be looking for the person in the Park Road 37 area.

People traveling through the area are being asked to use caution as first responders are searching.

Some parts of Medina County recorded about 2″ of rain during Monday’s storms.