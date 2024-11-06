New work zone safety rules aim to protect construction workers

For the first time in 20 years, new rules are being implemented nationwide to help keep construction workers safe in work zones.

The Biden-Harris Administration announced yesterday two new updates to the Work Zone Safety and Mobility Rule and the Temporary Traffic Control Devices Rule.

Requiring the use of positive protection devices, such as temporary concrete barriers, to protect workers from motorized traffic operating at high speeds during construction, utility, and maintenance operations

Encouraging the use of work zone programmatic reviews, which are more comprehensive, holistic, and data-driven

“This work zone safety rule took years in the making to engage communities, partners and public and private sectors to ensure we prioritize work zone safety and reduce congestion to keep us all safe every day,” said Kristin White, Acting Federal Highway Administrator.

These regulations are designed to improve work zone safety for roadway workers as well as motorists traveling through those areas.

The goal is to keep construction workers safe and minimize traffic disruptions to travelers.

These updates are the first to happen in 20 years and make important changes to support the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration’s principal mission: to ensure America has the safest and most modern transportation system in the world.

Data from the FHWA shows four out of five work zone fatalities involved drivers.

In the coming months, FHWA will develop various support materials and conduct outreach activities to help stakeholders implement the latest updates.