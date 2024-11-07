Live country music venue soon opening on Broadway Street downtown

A new live country music venue, La Honky Tonk, is coming to 909 Broadway Street by the end of the year, according to the owners.

SAN ANTONIO – With traffic finally flowing on Broadway Street, several restaurants and businesses are looking forward to the street getting busy again.

The venue assumes the home of the former Augie’s BBQ restaurant on Broadway, which closed earlier this year due to prolonged construction on the corridor.

La Honky Tonk will feature women country artists, from Carrie Underwood to Dolly Parton. The venue will have a variety of generational country music and all things pink.

“We want to be able to target a broad demographic,” co-owner Richard Bocanegra said. “We don’t just want to dedicate to new or older artists.”

The building is still under construction, but you can see an opening in the front for bar seating as you walk by. The owners told KSAT they plan to be open during the morning to be a spot for coffee.

“My partner (James Gonzaba) noticed a void of country music downtown. You kind of have to go to the outskirts, which we saw a great opportunity to fill the void here,” Bocanegra said.

La Honky Tonk is a sister to El Honky Tonk, which is located on North Flores Street. El Honky Tonk plays all men’s country artists and Spanish music, from Vicente Fernández to George Strait.

“Now that the construction is lifted off (Broadway), it’s time for us to take that bar and run with it,” Gonzaba said. “We want to be the first to bring that energy alive here.”

The owners said a big, pink boot would stand outside the venue.

“We think it’s going to be a landmark for Broadway,” Bocanegra said.

The owners have not set an opening date, but you can check their social media for updates.

“What is all this pink? Why are there more cowboy hats walking down Broadway now? We want to spark that thought into everyone,” Gonzaba said.