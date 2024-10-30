Skip to main content
Broadway Street open to traffic as reconstruction project nears completion, city says

Lower Broadway Corridor Project has been under construction since January

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – Broadway Street in downtown San Antonio is open to traffic as a reconstruction project nears completion, according to the City of San Antonio.

Final pavements, signage, and new additions were installed on Broadway Street this week, according to the city’s project update.

The Lower Broadway Corridor Project has been under construction since January.

Broadway Street now has new bike racks, trash cans, and limestone benches.

The project brought wider sidewalks, trees, pedestrian lighting, enhanced traffic signals and crosswalks.

“All that is left is some signal work and ‘punch list’ items,” according to a spokesperson from the Public Works Department.

For more information about the project, click here.

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

