Houston firefighter killed in warehouse fire

Marcelo Garcia, 42, was a 10-year veteran with the department

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

Tags: Houston, Texas, Firefighter
Marcelo Garcia. (KSAT)

The Houston Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters who died on the job.

According to HFD, 42-year-old Marcelo Garcia was fighting a vacant warehouse fire early Thursday morning. During the fire, a wall collapsed.

At this time, it is unknown how Garcia was injured in the fire, but he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“I want us to come together and recognize the job, the life threatening conditions that our first responders go to each and every day. So we’re here today to say what a tragic set of circumstances,” Houston Mayor John Whitmire said.

Garcia was a 10-year veteran with the department.

Another firefighter was injured but is expected to be okay.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

The department posted on Facebook that funeral arrangements are pending.

You can watch Houston Mayor Whitmire’s full press conference below:

Halee Powers headshot

Halee Powers is a KSAT producer primarily focused on digital newscasts and events.

