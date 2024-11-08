New Braunfels police announce fourth arrest in connection with October murder

The New Braunfels Police Department announced a fourth arrest in connection with an Oct. 1, 2024 murder. From left to right: Richard Rosas, Jacob Rowser, Justin Sherard and Marcus Gonzales.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A fourth man was arrested Friday in connection with an Oct. 1 murder in New Braunfels.

The New Braunfels Police Department said Marcus Gonzales, 20, of San Antonio, was taken into custody and charged with murder in a shooting at an Applebee’s restaurant parking lot.

The shooting killed a 19-year-old man, later identified as Chance Herron, and injured a 20-year-old woman.

Police said the 20-year-old woman has since been released from the hospital.

According to an NBPD news release, a judge set Gonzales’ bond at $500,000.

Gonzales now makes four 20-year-old men who were arrested in connection with Herron’s murder. The other three men are Richard Rosas, Jacob Rowser and Justin Sherard.

On Oct. 18, Rosas surrendered to police and was subsequently charged with murder. Like Gonzales, he remains in the Comal County Jail with his bond set at $500,000.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Rowser on Oct. 8 in Alabama, New Braunfels police said. Rowser was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was extradited to Comal County on Oct. 18. He posted a combined $575,000 bond for both charges and was released on Oct. 22.

Two days after Rowser was arrested, New Braunfels police took Sherard into custody. Like Rowser, Sherard was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A judge set Sherard’s combined bond at $600,000. He remains in custody at the Comal County Jail.

New Braunfels police said its investigation is ongoing.

