New Braunfels police searching for man who shot, killed 19-year-old man

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Police Department is seeking any information that can lead to an arrest of a man who allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old man.

Richard Rosas, 20, is accused of fatally shooting Chance Herron while sitting in a vehicle in an Applebee’s parking lot, according to a press release.

New Braunfels police said they discovered Herron and a 20-year-old woman shot inside the vehicle around 12:20 a.m. in the restaurant located in the 900 block of the frontage road of Interstate 35.

Herron later died from his injuries at a local hospital. The woman recovered from her injuries and has since been released from the hospital, police said.

Rosas, who is 5 feet, 11 inches, and has black hair and brown eyes, is one of three men believed to be involved in the death of Herron, the release said.

“It should be noted that anyone found harboring, concealing, providing aid, or warning the suspect of his impending discovery or apprehension will also face charges,” NBPD said in the release.

After the shooting, NBPD was able to identify and arrest two men who were involved in the incident.

Justin Xavier Sherad, 20, was arrested on Oct. 10 in New Braunfels and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is in the Comal County Jail with a bond of $100,000.

Jacob Rowser, 20, was arrested on Oct. 8 in Alabama by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is in custody in Alabama pending extradition back to Comal County.

The two men may be facing additional charges for the death of Herron, the release said.

Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Rosas’s arrest. The reward expires on Nov. 16.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online, or use the “P3 Tips” smartphone app, which is available on iOS and Android devices.

This case is an ongoing investigation by the New Braunfels Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.