Show me your shoes: Harlandale ISD police chief gets custom shoes for Frontier Bowl

SAN ANTONIO – It is the end of the high school football season, and the 61st annual Frontier Bowl is kicking off tonight.

This is one of the biggest rivalries across the state for high school football, pitting the Harlandale Indians against the McCollum Cowboys.

It’s also a game of bragging rights, but it has some district employees having to stay neutral, like the Harlandale Chief of Police, Adolfo Hernandez.

Hernandez said he has to stay neutral when showing off his school pride, especially at the district’s Frontier Bowl.

So he and another officer, Derrick Florence, came up with a creative option: share that pride through his shoes.

“Officer Derrick Florence, he to customize shoes,” Hernandez said. “So I said, you know what? I’m going to get a pair of white shoes and I want to give them to the officer. And I just told them, Hey, design it, tell me what you think, and just create them. So he created our shoes.”

One shoe has the Harlandale Indians colors, logos and mascot on one and the other has the same for the McCullom Cowboys.

For someone who has to wear a uniform everyday he loves having the chance to show off a little Harlandale ISD flair.

“It gives me an opportunity to show the spirit, the school spirit,” Hernandez said. “So it’s amazing.”

He said the students think it’s cool too, feeling like he is on a Fiesta float and getting to show off his shoes.

“They say ‘I love your shoes,’” Hernandez said. “We put it on our social media, got a lot of comments. You know it’s it’s great design.”