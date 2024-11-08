Skip to main content
Local News

Show me your shoes: Harlandale ISD police chief gets custom shoes for Frontier Bowl

Harlandale ISD officer designs police chief’s shoes, one representing each school for Frontier Bowl

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Frontier Bowl, San Antonio, High School Football, Big Game Coverage, Harlandale Indians, McCollum Cowboys

SAN ANTONIO – It is the end of the high school football season, and the 61st annual Frontier Bowl is kicking off tonight.

This is one of the biggest rivalries across the state for high school football, pitting the Harlandale Indians against the McCollum Cowboys.

It’s also a game of bragging rights, but it has some district employees having to stay neutral, like the Harlandale Chief of Police, Adolfo Hernandez.

Hernandez said he has to stay neutral when showing off his school pride, especially at the district’s Frontier Bowl.

So he and another officer, Derrick Florence, came up with a creative option: share that pride through his shoes.

“Officer Derrick Florence, he to customize shoes,” Hernandez said. “So I said, you know what? I’m going to get a pair of white shoes and I want to give them to the officer. And I just told them, Hey, design it, tell me what you think, and just create them. So he created our shoes.”

One shoe has the Harlandale Indians colors, logos and mascot on one and the other has the same for the McCullom Cowboys.

For someone who has to wear a uniform everyday he loves having the chance to show off a little Harlandale ISD flair.

“It gives me an opportunity to show the spirit, the school spirit,” Hernandez said. “So it’s amazing.”

He said the students think it’s cool too, feeling like he is on a Fiesta float and getting to show off his shoes.

“They say ‘I love your shoes,’” Hernandez said. “We put it on our social media, got a lot of comments. You know it’s it’s great design.”

About the Authors
Sarah Acosta is a weekend Good Morning San Antonio anchor and a general assignments reporter at KSAT12. She joined the news team in April 2018 as a morning reporter for GMSA and is a native South Texan.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

