2024 Frontier Bowl: A storied rivalry game that just ‘means more’

The 61st Frontier Bowl between Harlandale and McCollum is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday.

SAN ANTONIO – Neither Harlandale nor McCollum are entering the final week of the high school football season with a record either team had hoped for.

When the 61st edition of the Frontier Bowl kicks off Friday night, the stakes will be reinvigorated for both the Indians and Cowboys.

“Both teams have had disappointing seasons, but this is a way to finish it off on a bright spot,” McCollum head football coach Carl Klann.

The Frontier Bowl is one of the most storied rivalries in Texas high school football. Outside of McCollum’s 27-20 win in 2022, Harlandale has won nine of the last 10 head-to-head matchups.

“It’s a big rivalry, so I always get pumped to play against them,” McCollum senior tight end Diego Garcia said. “Last year, we came up short, but it’s always exciting to go up against them.”

This is the first year that both programs will square off as part of District 13-5A Division II, which is one of the districts that saw the biggest shakeup after this year’s new UIL realignment.

McCollum’s (2-7, 0-5) only wins this season came in back-to-back games against Floresville and Corpus Christi Ray. The Cowboys won each contest by 28 points.

Meanwhile, Harlandale’s (2-7, 0-5) victories came against Edison 38-9 and Jefferson 20-19.

With Alamo Heights, Boerne, Victoria West, and Kerrville Tivy sitting in playoff spots, both Harlandale and McCollum are playing for bragging rights on Friday.

“It’s real special. I’ve been watching the game since I’ve been little,” Harlandale senior nose guard Ignacio Ceja said. “This is my third time playing in it. It means a lot.”

The action gets underway at 7 p.m. Friday at Harlandale Memorial Stadium.

KSAT 12 will host its KSAT Gameday pregame show at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting, ahead of the 61st Frontier Bowl.