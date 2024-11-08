Theo Von to perform ‘Return of the Rat’ comedy tour in San Antonio in March 2025 Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 Comedian and podcast host Theo Von announced his 2025 comedy tour coming to the Alamo City. (Frost Bank Center) SAN ANTONIO – Comedian and podcast host Theo Von announced his 2025 comedy tour coming to the Alamo City.
Von will perform his “Return of the Rat” tour on March 28 at the Frost Bank Center.
General tickets will go
on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.
Von’s podcast, “This Past Weekend,” collects millions of listens and views a month, according a press release from the venue.
He has interviewed several celebrities including President-elect Donald Trump and a variety of artists and influencers.
Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors
Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.
Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.