Theo Von to perform ‘Return of the Rat’ comedy tour in San Antonio in March 2025

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Comedian and podcast host Theo Von announced his 2025 comedy tour coming to the Alamo City. (Frost Bank Center)

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian and podcast host Theo Von announced his 2025 comedy tour coming to the Alamo City.

Von will perform his “Return of the Rat” tour on March 28 at the Frost Bank Center.

General tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.

Von’s podcast, “This Past Weekend,” collects millions of listens and views a month, according a press release from the venue.

He has interviewed several celebrities including President-elect Donald Trump and a variety of artists and influencers.

