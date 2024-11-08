What you need to know about the Veterans Day Parade in San Antonio on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of colorful floats, including military vehicles, will roll in downtown San Antonio on Saturday for the annual Veterans Day Parade.

The parade, which kicks off at noon, will start at Milam Park and travel down East Houston Street and end near Travis Park.

The event organized by the United States Military Veterans Parade Association, draws hundreds of people and organizations from around the area.

More than150 entries will participate in the parade, which was first organized in 2000.

USMVPA President Hector Lopez said the goal is to celebrate not just veterans, but also the families who have made a huge sacrifice.

“This day, we want to take advantage and celebrate. It’s happy, it’s fun, it’s festive. We’ve got all kinds of veterans past, present and future. Let’s celebrate them, and then maybe encourage a young person who’s thinking about joining the military,” Lopez said.

Lopez urges families to bring a lawn chair, a cup of coffee and get ready to cheer on the veterans in the parade.

“They’re excited about them. They want to support them. That right there is exciting because they really go all out. They dress up the floats, their cars, and wear their memorabilia,” he said.

You can see a map of parade route below. You can learn more about the parade by clicking here.