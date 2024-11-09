Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio’s District 9 prepares for second Voluntary Weapon Exchange event

Those who exchange their weapons will receive an H-E-B gift card

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio District 9 is set to host another voluntary weapons exchange drive-thru event later this month.

Residents are encouraged to turn in firearms and ammunition in exchange for an H-E-B gift card.

District 9 held its first Voluntary Weapon Exchange event outside the Alamodome last November.

Before last year’s event, District 9 Councilman John Courage expected between 500 and 600 weapons to be traded in.

Courage’s goal was shattered. More than 900 weapons were exchanged for gift cards.

This year, Courage encourages participation to help keep the community safe.

When collected, the firearms will be destroyed.

This year’s event will happen Nov. 24 at the Alamodome parking lot.

