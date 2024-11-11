Skip to main content
Clear icon
86º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Officials celebrate as San Antonio launches direct flights on Delta Air Lines to Boston

Data shows more people are flying in, out of San Antonio’s airport than ever before

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio International Airport, Boston, Consumer, Delta, Travel
Direct flights out of San Antonio to Boston. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Airline passengers heading to Boston from San Antonio now have the option to book a direct flight.

The San Antonio International Airport celebrated the launch of Delta Air Lines’ inaugural flight to Boston on Monday afternoon.

Recommended Videos

A spokesperson for Delta said Monday marked a milestone as it expands the airline’s commitment to serve Texas.

Airport officials called the launch a win because it’s connecting the Alamo City to other parts of the world.

Data shows more people are flying in and out of San Antonio’s airport than ever before, and this connection is opening many opportunities for many.

Travelers can begin booking flights for the new service by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos