Officials celebrate as San Antonio launches direct flights on Delta Air Lines to Boston

Direct flights out of San Antonio to Boston.

SAN ANTONIO – Airline passengers heading to Boston from San Antonio now have the option to book a direct flight.

The San Antonio International Airport celebrated the launch of Delta Air Lines’ inaugural flight to Boston on Monday afternoon.

Recommended Videos

A spokesperson for Delta said Monday marked a milestone as it expands the airline’s commitment to serve Texas.

Airport officials called the launch a win because it’s connecting the Alamo City to other parts of the world.

Data shows more people are flying in and out of San Antonio’s airport than ever before, and this connection is opening many opportunities for many.

Travelers can begin booking flights for the new service by clicking here.