Delta Air Lines launches new nonstop flight service to Boston from San Antonio this November

SAN ANTONIO – Travelers can begin booking nonstop flights from San Antonio International Airport to Boston Logan International Airport with Delta Air Lines this November.

The nonstop flights begin on Nov. 11 and will be recurring once a day, all year.

The airline departs at 2 p.m. for visitors going to Boston from San Antonio, and travelers coming to San Antonio from Boston will depart at 9:15 a.m.

“Delta’s timely decision to serve this route demonstrates the strong demand between San Antonio and Boston and that it warrants nonstop service on a legacy carrier,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “SAT’s momentum continues to grow. And we’re delighted that Delta continues to expand its presence here.”

“This is fantastic news for San Antonians, especially our business travelers from our bioscience, technology and financial industries,” said Jesus Saenz, director of Airports for the City of San Antonio Aviation Department.

The airline’s other destinations from San Antonio include Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK and Salt Lake City.

People can begin booking flights for the upcoming new service on Aug. 10.

