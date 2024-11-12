The Crisis Center of Comal County breaks ground on new domestic violence shelter

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Crisis Center of Comal County has broken ground on a new shelter for survivors of domestic violence.

The groundbreaking happened Tuesday morning on Landa Street near N. Walnut Avenue.

The new 30,000 square-foot shelter will be able to provide care for up to 90 individuals, women and children. It will house the agency’s services, administration offices, living spaces for families and individuals and will have a kennel for clients who have pets.

In New Braunfels and Comal County, one in four women are victims of domestic violence, according to the Crisis Center.

Domestic Violence Statistics:

All information provided below is courtesy of the Texas Council on Family Violence.

1 in 3 women across Texas will be affected by domestic violence

In 2023, 205 Texans were killed by an intimate partner The youngest victim was 15-years-old The oldest victim was 88-years-old

Of the homicides, 52% of victims had taken steps to try to end their abuse

The Crisis Center of Comal County opened in 1986. It’s mission is to provide resources for women, men and children in domestic violence situations. The services include a 24-hour crisis hotline, shelter, counseling, support groups, legal advocacy, assistance with filing for child support, case management, victim’s advocacy, transportation, referral, community education and prevention.

Their hotline number is 1-800-434-8013.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is a long list of resources on KSAT’s Domestic Violence page which includes a breakdown of what abuse is, and how it builds.