Ice skating rink returns to downtown San Antonio this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio will be one of the coolest places in town this holiday season.

The Rotary Ice Rink, presented by Valero, will open on Friday, Nov. 15 at Travis Park, located at 301 E. Travis St.

A grand opening news conference will kick off Friday’s festivities at 9:30 a.m. There will also be free cocoa, entertainment, and “special guests,” according to the Facebook event page.

The ice rink will remain open daily through Jan. 5.

Tickets are on sale at rotaryicerink.com and cost $15 for general admission. Military members and first responders can skate for $11 each on Mondays only, and Valero sponsors can skate for $7 each at any time.

Discount skate nights are on Tuesdays when people can skate for $11 each.

This year will mark the ice rink’s fifth season.

The H-E-B Christmas tree will also light up the park during the holiday skate season, along with 150,000 lights in the park’s trees. The H-E-B Christmas tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving.