Massive Southeast Side master-planned development moves forward

SAN ANTONIO – A sprawling mixed-use development targeted for the Southeast Side is moving forward.

The city of San Antonio’s Zoning Commission approved a change to part of the project at the intersection of Loop 410 and New Sulphur Springs Road, paving the way for residential, commercial, multifamily and industrial uses on a 2,000-acre parcel. The project is a joint venture between local developer VersaTerra and landowner R City Developments.

The western half of the development sits inside San Antonio’s city limits, which necessitated a zoning change to allow for multifamily development. The measure passed through consent, though an owner of an outparcel surrounded by the property raised objections to the project based on the noise and density that it would bring to the area.

A detailed site plan submitted to the city outlined more than 1,122 acres for single-family residential homes. On about 67 acres spread throughout four parcels on the property, the developer is planning for more than 1,900 apartments. About 164 acres of commercial space is planned, and 424 acres is being eyed for industrial uses on the southern side of the development.

In a March interview with the Business Journal, VersaTerra Founder and CEO Paul Basaldua said the family who owns the land has been operating on a long timetable.

“Everybody in our industry has looked at this site for the past 10 years,” he said. “I think it’s the largest project that could be currently had in San Antonio. The family was waiting for the right time to move forward. I was blessed enough to meet them, and we hit it off.”

The zoning change is awaiting city council approval. VersaTerra expects to break ground on the property next year, expecting a 15-year development period to fully realize the acreage’s potential. Ultimately, 5,000 new homes are eyed for the site.

