Haven for Hope to offer free resources, services at open house during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

Image of Haven for Hope in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Just in time for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, Haven for Hope will host an open house for San Antonio residents who are experiencing homelessness.

The San Antonio nonprofit will offer free winter coats, hygiene products, haircuts, games and prizes with food from St. Vinny’s Bistro between 3 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the Haven for Hope Resource Center.

Recommended Videos

The open house will provide the opportunity for people experiencing homelessness to visit and learn about the resources the nonprofit offers.

Shuttle services will also be available from 3-5 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Corazon Day Center, which is located at 504 Avenue E.

The Haven for Hope Resource Center is located at 1300 West Martin Street.