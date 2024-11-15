Body found along Cibolo Creek, Schertz PD says

SCHERTZ – The Schertz Police Department is investigating after a body was found Friday morning in Cibolo Creek.

Authorities said around 10 a.m. they were notified by a citizen walking along the creek that there was a body, which prompted the Schertz’s Crime Investigation Team to make the location.

After further investigation, authorities said there were no signs of foul play, but the cause of death is unknown.

The deceased person has not been identified at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Schertz PD at 210-619-1200.